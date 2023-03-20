Bluebird Nordic adds fifth Boeing 737-800SF, further expanding fleet

To meet the growing demand for air cargo transportation, Bluebird Nordic, an Icelandic ACMI leasing and cargo airline, continues its fleet expansion by adding a fifth Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft (SF).

“We are thrilled to further strengthen our fleet with the addition of converted B737-800s,” said Audrone Keinyte, CEO of Bluebird Nordic. “These new aircraft have already proven to be excellent assets, providing reliable and efficient operations with impressive range and payload capabilities for an aircraft of this size. We trust that by extending the fleet we will be able to further strengthen our position in the cargo market, especially in Next Generation (NG) segment.”

Together with this new addition, Bluebird Nordic now operates a fleet of one B737-300, six B737-400 and five B737-800 full freighter aircraft. The airline plans to continue growing its fleet in the next couple of years.

Bluebird Nordic is a family member of Avia Solutions Group – the largest global ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) provider with a fleet of more than 165 aircraft, operating in all continents in the world. The Group also provides various aviation services such as MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul), pilots and crew training, ground handling and other interconnected solutions.