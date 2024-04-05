Blue Islands to welcome 5,000 European visitors to Channel Islands in Summer 2024

Blue Islands announces the launch of an extensive charter flight series aimed at bringing in 5,000 visitors from Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands to the Channel Islands during the summer of 2024.

Commencing on April 13th, the airline will operate 80 roundtrip flights from 15 different departure points in these European countries. Led by CEO Rob Veron, Blue Islands emphasises its commitment to supporting the local economy and tourism sector.

The initiative is expected to generate over 37,000 visitor nights and contribute up to £5 million to the local economies. Flights can be booked through partnering European tour operators, showcasing Blue Islands as the trusted airline partner for European visitors to the Channel Islands.