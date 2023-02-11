Blue Islands resumes direct flights to Rennes from Jersey in Summer 2023

Islanders can once again enjoy direct flights to France this summer as Blue Islands announces its Jersey to Rennes service is back for 2023.

The airline, which launched its inaugural Rennes service last year, will operate more direct flights to France this summer with the choice of up to three departures per week between June and September.

Rob Veron, CEO Blue Islands, “Our focus is keeping Jersey connected, and we are excited to be providing direct links to France again this year with more flights added for greater choice and convenience as we look to sustainably build on last year’s programme.

“Rennes is a beautiful city that’s just a 40-minute flight from Jersey, and boasts excellent car hire, bus and train connections, meaning it’s also the perfect gateway to the idyllic region of Brittany and destinations throughout France.”

The Rennes service commences on 23 June with departures on Fridays and Mondays through to 11 September, with additional flights on Wednesdays from 26 July to 30 August providing greater choice and flexibility for Islanders travelling to France and for French visitors travelling to Jersey.

Rennes flights are available to book now at blueislands.com and complement Blue Islands’ other scheduled summer services from Jersey to Dublin, Ibiza and Norwich.