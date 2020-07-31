Blue Islands restart Bristol-Jersey service from Monday 3rd August

Blue Islands is restarting flights from Jersey to Bristol from Monday 3rd August. The service will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays during August, becoming daily from September.



All Blue Islands services include hold luggage allowance as standard, together with a generous cabin bag allowance.

Blue Islands’ CEO Rob Veron commented, “We’re really pleased to be re-starting our Bristol operations. During lockdown we’ve been redeveloping our website, brand, systems and most importantly our product offering; for example, both hold and cabin baggage are included with every ticket.

“We also understand that feeling safe and secure all the way through the travel experience is of paramount importance, which is why we have introduced a number of enhanced wellbeing measures, including, use of masks, enhanced deep cleaning onboard, use of sanitisers and a microbe shield protective mist in the cabin. We’re here and ready and can’t wait to welcome our customers on board again soon. There’s detailed information on our enhanced wellness measures, new product offering and frequent flyer scheme on BlueIslands.com.”

Flights depart Jersey at 15.10 and depart Bristol at 16.40. The flight timings and days of operation are designed to be ideal for weekend and short breaks.

Bristol Airport CEO Dave Lees added: “We are delighted to welcome the return of Blue Islands resuming the service between Jersey and Bristol on Monday 3 August. The route will further extend the choice for customers wishing to visit family or friends or enjoy a staycation holiday. We will continue to work in collaboration looking at future route opportunities and strengthening the services between the mainland and the Channel Islands. It’s important to ensure our customers feel safe when travelling. We have the measures in place at the Airport with Safe journeys start here, our three-step plan, Get ready> Stay safe> Let’s travel providing the extra Covid reassurance to customers to facilitate safe travel and allow customers to fly with confidence.”

