Blue Islands launches new direct flights from Jersey to the Isle of Man

Blue Islands is set to launch a new direct flight service from Jersey to the Isle of Man, starting on April 23. Aimed specifically at business travellers, the route will also connect with Guernsey.

Rob Veron, CEO of Blue Islands, expressed excitement about enhancing connectivity for the Channel Islands’ business communities, providing a strategic benefit for efficient travel.

The service, operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays on alternate weeks, aims to streamline travel options for organisations operating across these jurisdictions, reducing the need for long connections in the UK.

Jersey’s Minister for Sustainable Economic Development welcomed the new route, recognising its value for the international financial services sector.