Blue Islands announces new services from Jersey to Dublin and Norwich in summer 2022

Blue Islands has announced new direct services to Dublin and Norwich next summer as the local airline further boosts connectivity to and from Jersey.

Rob Veron, CEO of Blue Islands said, “As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, we’re delighted to further enhance our regional route network with new direct flights from Jersey to Dublin and Norwich. Services will provide islanders with new convenient services to more exciting destinations for summer 2022, as well as enabling more visitors to discover Jersey next summer.”

This announcement will see up to six flights per week to Dublin starting from 27 March 2022 until 28 October 2022, together with two flights per week to Norwich operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 24 May 2022 until 24 September 2022.

Matt Thomas, Group CEO for Ports of Jersey said, “We are delighted that Blue Islands are flying to Dublin and Norwich next summer. It’s great to see the confidence in these routes from Blue Islands knowing that they are providing Island residents and those wishing to holiday in Jersey or visit friends and family the opportunity to connect via these direct services.”

Senator Lyndon Farnham, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said, “It is encouraging that after an absence of over two years that once again Jersey will have direct services to Dublin for the 2022 summer season. It is equally encouraging that direct services to Norwich, which has been a long-established service for many years, has been replaced so quickly and shows the confidence in the recovery of our regional connectivity.”

Rob added, “Blue Islands is proud to be Jersey’s airline and we are looking forward to serving even more regional connectivity. We’ve been viably ramping up our flights across our network with daily flights on most services and multiple daily options to Southampton which will continue to increase. With flights available to book for next summer, customers can start planning their trips now, with more services to keep families connected which is so important for our island community.”