Severe structural damage on Blue Air Boeing 737-800 after hard landing

Bart Noëth
A Blue Air Boeing 737-800 (registered YR-BMM) has been severely damaged after a tail scrape during a hard landing at Naples Airport, Italy. The accident occurred on 6 May when flight OB143 flew in from Bucharest, Romania. 

Following images appeared on social media. Looking at the extent of the structural damage, the aircraft can be written off.

The Italian aviation authorities have launched an investigation.

