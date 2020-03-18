[Coronavirus] Blue Air implements “We Fly You Home” programme, before suspending all regular flights starting March 21st

Following the decree issued by the President of Romania, declaring a state of emergency on the territory of Romania until the 14th of April (included), Blue Air will suspend its regular flights starting March 21st throughout the duration of the state of emergency. Between March 17 – 20, 2020, Blue Air introduces the “Fly You Home” programme, prior to suspending all regular flights.

At this time, Blue Air’s priority mission is to help the repatriation of Romanian citizens and residents who find themselves stranded abroad after the state of emergency was instituted.

Therefore, between March 17 – 20, Blue Air will continue to operate a flight programme based on a limited number of flights adapted to current demand, whose essential objective is to bring Romanian passengers home.

The destinations covered by the”FlyYouHome” programme include airports operated by Blue Air that are not subject to travel restrictions imposed by local authorities and where there is a significant number of requests from citizens wanting to return to Romania.

Passengers can access the “Fly You Home” programme online, on the Blue Air website dedicated section, as well as by dedicated phone number, fill-in form or e-mail address.

Starting March 21, all Blue Air regular flights will be suspended until the state of emergency declared in Romania is lifted. Blue Air will continue to operate charter flights based on specific destination demand or to support requests from local institutions or authorities.

“We are all facing an exceptional situation, and we are aware that the fight against coronavirus is the responsibility of each one of us, all of us wishing to protect our loved ones and to contribute to bringing this crisis to an end. Suspending our regular flights represents, for us, at Blue Air, a sad first and a difficult decision to make from a human, economic and operational point of view. Nevertheless, we fully support the measures taken by the Government of Romania and we are aware of their imperative necessity for effective management of the fight in the context of the pandemic. Our priority is the safety of our passengers, while we are also concerned about their emotional comfort.

We are making all efforts to bring home our citizens who are now away from their country and their loved ones, and the whole Blue Air team is working round the clock to stay connected to our passengers whose travel plans are disrupted during this unprecedented situation. We fully rely on our team and our passengers’ understanding and wisdom and we believe optimism and responsibility are the best ways to fight back and the first steps toward going back to normality.” – said Oana Petrescu, CEO Blue Air.

All passengers booked for flights with travel date up to and including May 31st, 2020 who wish to reschedule their trip, will be offered free of charge rebooking or refund under the form of a voucher, which may be used for future travel. For further info, passengers can contact the Blue Air Call Center.

Bucharest, March 17th , 2020