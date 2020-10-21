Blue Air will resume flights from Cluj-Napoca to 13 destinations in Europe (including Brussels) in March 2021

Blue Air announces the introduction, starting in March 2021, of 13 new routes that will connect Cluj-Napoca, Romania, with key destinations in Europe. At the same time, Blue Air consolidates its leading position in the Romanian region of Moldavia, relaunching operations in Bacău after 3 months of suspension of services due to runway reconstruction works, and developing its presence by introducing 7 new routes and smart connections from its base in Bacău.

Starting in March 2021, Blue Air will operate direct flights to 13 key destinations in Europe from Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca, including two daily domestic flights to Bucharest.

The new routes introduced will optimise the travel offer of Romanians in the Cluj region, offering them efficient connections with European destinations of major interest for both the leisure and business segment.

The new destinations that will be operated from Cluj are Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Brussels (two weekly flights from June), Dublin, Hamburg, Cologne, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rome and Stuttgart.

As part of its positioning strategy as the first low-cost air transport option for Romanians, Blue Air relies on expanding its network of direct and connecting routes and on rapidly adapting to the demand and profile of local markets.

With the reopening of Bacău International Airport, Blue Air reconfirms its commitment to Bacău as a strategic market for the company and announces 7 new routes operated from Bacău starting in December 2020, smart connections with Europe via Bucharest, as well as personalised offers and services. connectivity adapted to the local needs of the people of Bacău.

“We are delighted to be able to look to the future with confidence, defining our main strategic goal, which is to become the first low-cost air transport option in all the markets we serve. We invest a lot of time and effort in the development of regional hubs and we believe that this type of involvement creates the best foundation for sustainable development.

The Blue Air Bacău base is the best expression of this commitment: 11 years, over 30,000 flights, over 4,000,000 passengers who flew with Blue Air to/from Bacau. We are proud of the tradition created and we want to reward the loyalty of our passengers with the best travel solutions, permanently adapted to their priorities. We thank the people of Bacău for their trust!

For 2021, Blue Air aims to offer its passengers an efficient network of exclusive routes and smart connections, as well as offers and services relevant to their current needs, based on the unparalleled expertise of local culture,” says Krassimir Tanev, Blue Air Sales Director.