Blue Air upgrades its Milan-Linate – Bucharest service to daily, launches Cluj-Napoca – Milan-Linate

Blue Air announces direct services to Milano Linate, connecting Bucharest and Cluj Napoca to Milan’s most central airport. The flights are already available for booking, with ticket prices starting at 9.99 Euro, one way – taxes, fees and free change included.

Starting with March 28, 2021, Blue Air will introduce direct flights to Milano Linate, offering up to 7 weekly services from Bucharest Otopeni and 2 weekly services from Cluj Napoca under the Summer 21 Schedule.

Blue Air will operate flights from Bucharest and Cluj to Milano Linate according to the following schedule:

OTP – LIN – OTP (5 x week March 28 – April 30, 2021)

OTP – LIN – OTP (daily May 01 – October 30, 2021)

CLJ – LIN – CLJ (2 x week June 01 – October 30, 2021)

“We are very excited to announce our new direct ultra-low-cost-service between both Bucharest and Cluj to Milano Linate, the most central airport in Milan, the preferred customer choice, located at the heart of the metropolis. Our operations to Linate are consistent with Blue Air New Network Strategy and consolidate our commitment to deliver best in class ultra-low-cost airline experience to the benefit of our customers, who can now have even better travel options at affordable prices. “, says Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer at Blue Air.