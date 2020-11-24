Blue Air upgrades Bucharest – London Heathrow to a daily service effective 01 December

To meet the growing demand for the Bucharest Otopeni – London Heathrow route, Blue Air is adding two more flights per week, operating 7 weekly services during the winter holidays and until the end of March 2021. Ticket prices start from 29.99 euro / one way, taxes included.

Starting with December 1st, 2020, Blue Air will operate daily flights on the route Bucharest Otopeni – London Heathrow. Blue Air has originally planned to launch 5 weekly services, nevertheless based on the high interest since the start of sales, the company has decided to upgrade the service to daily, adding Wednesday and Saturday throughout the 20/21 Winter Schedule.

“Blue Air is committed to becoming the airline of choice on Bucharest – London route and our daily service to London Heathrow is a major milestone in achieving this priority target. Our customers know our brand very well and they have demonstrated a great interest to our new London Heathrow service”, said Krassimir Tanev, CCO Blue Air. “We expect that, thanks to our service, the route would recover almost 100% of the previous year demand”, Mr. Tanev added.

Blue Air will operate 7 weekly services between Bucharest Otopeni – London Heathrow according to the following schedule:

Mondays, Wednesdays

OTP 07:45 LHR 09:10 LHR 09:55 OTP 15:05

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays

OTP 15:50 LHR 17:15 LHR 18:00 OTP 23:10

Saturdays, Sundays

OTP 08:15 LHR 09:40 LHR 10:30 OTP 15:40