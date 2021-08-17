Blue Air unveils 10 new routes for Summer 2022

Blue Air launches 10 new leisure-focused routes from Bucharest and Cluj for Summer 2022, allowing passengers to travel to exciting holiday hotspots at the lowest available fares. Starting today, travellers can book tickets at the most competitive prices to sunshine destinations such as Dubai, Tenerife, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza​, Split and Dubrovnik.

Blue Air announces 7 new holiday destinations from Bucharest: Dubai, Tenerife, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza​, Split, Dubrovnik, and introduces 3 new routes from Cluj: Heraklion, Zakynthos and Rhodes within the Summer 22 Schedule.

Blue Air has already launched its 2022 Summer Schedule, highlighting the all-time favourite Greek islands and answering the popular demand for Greek holidays with five new routes – Thessaloniki, Santorini, Corfu, Skiathos and Chania (Crete) – which adds up to a total of 10 vacation destinations in Greece next year.

The new additions to Blue Air’s Summer 22 network complement the exciting selection of leisure destinations for the next summer season while providing more options for holiday travel at the best prices.

From sun & beach relaxation to famous entertainment hotspots and picture-perfect island getaways, early bookers now have the opportunity of planning their dream vacation ahead, making the most out of their summer season and surprising their loved ones with the gift of travel.