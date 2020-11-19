Blue Air transfers its Milan operations to Linate from Malpensa Airport, effective 20 December

Blue Air announces direct flights between Bucharest Otopeni and Linate, effective 20 December 2020 until the end of the winter schedule. Ticket prices start at 9.99 Euro, one way – taxes and fees included.

Starting 20 December 2020, all Blue Air flights operated on the route Bucharest – Milan will have Linate as their destination airport. Blue Air will transfer to Linate the flights previously operated at Malpensa, offering 3 weekly services under the 20/21 Winter Schedule.

Blue Air will operate flights from Bucharest Otopeni to Linate according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Bucharest OTP 07:00 – Milan LIN 08:05

Milan LIN 09:05 – Bucharest OTP 12:10

*local times