Blue Air to open new base in Iasi with 2 based aircraft and 13 destinations (11 new)

The Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air announced today, 13 April, the opening of its fourth base in Romania – Iasi, with 2 new based aircraft and introducing 11 new routes – connecting Romania with Europe.

Blue Air new Summer 22 Iasi base will deliver:

2 based aircraft

Up to 46 departing flights per week

11 new direct routes plus 12 connections

40 new direct jobs

Blue Air’s new base at Iasi represents its commitment to the Moldova region, and Iasi in particular and further demonstrates Blue Air’s ability to rapidly rebuild Romania’s travel and tourism industry, with up to 46 weekly flights across 13 destinations.

Affordable fares, new aircraft, convenient central airports, best in class customer experience and leading digital and mobile proposition are amongst the key attributes positioning Blue Air as an ultra-low-cost airline of choice.

To celebrate the opening of its new Iasi base, Blue Air is launching an exciting seat sale of Buy One Get One FREE only today for all the bookings of minimum 2 travellers for travel between May 3 – July 10, 2022. The offer is available on the Blue Air mobile App and its websites.

NEW SUMMER ‘22 ROUTES TO IASI

§ Brussels

§ Barcelona

§ Paris

§ Dublin

§ London

§ Dusseldorf

§ Munich

§ Rome

§ Heraklion

§ Mykonos

§ Zakynthos

Blue Air CCO Krassimir Tanev said:

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our new base in Iasi, which will deliver increased connectivity with 2 based aircraft and 46 weekly flights across 11 new routes, connecting IASI with central airports of the cities such as London, Paris, Dublin, Barcelona, Dusseldorf, Brussels on a year-round basis. Blue Air is committed to continuing to reinforce its position by growing its network in Iasi to 25 destinations and plans to base 4 Boeing 737-MAX-8, effective Summer 23. To celebrate, we are launching a Buy One Get One FREE seat sale – today only with a minimum of two people travelling to/from Iasi.”

Romeo Vatră, General Manager Iasi Airport: “We are extremely enthusiastic about Blue Air’s plans for Iasi. We will inaugurate the base this summer, travel to new destinations, and from next year we will have even more flights operated by Blue Air in our route network. We are sure that the new routes will be well received by our passengers, many of which are in high demand. Iasi Airport is the second regional airport in the country in terms of annual passenger numbers, and every partner company that invests in Iasi contributes directly to traffic growth. With the launch of the new Blue Air destinations and the connection of the region with air hubs and important centres all over Europe and beyond, we are certain that we will keep on an upward trend in terms of mobility at Iași Airport. We ended the month of March with 120,000 passengers, a figure even higher than that recorded before the pandemic, in the first quarter of this year we recorded 220,000 passengers, and with Blue Air’s contribution, we could exceed 1 million passengers by the end of 2022. The growth of Blue Air’s operational base in 2023 will be achieved at the same time as the expansion of the airport infrastructure when we will benefit from double operating capacity through the new Terminal T4 and become more attractive to companies and travellers. Blue Air is our traditional partner, and our collaboration is based on trust.

Once again, I thank Blue Air management for supporting the development of Iasi Airport, as we are open to long-lasting and good cooperation.”

Costel Alexe, President of Iasi County Council: “After obtaining European finance for the development of Iasi International Airport, which will ensure the implementation of the airport expansion project and the construction of the T4 terminal, the best news is the increase and diversification of the number of flights at Iasi airport. In addition to investments in the development of airport infrastructure, the relationship with partners and airline operators is also very important. I am glad that Blue Air has returned to Iasi, that we can have a very good collaboration so that Iasi and Moldova region can connect with important European capitals and metropolises. The airport is the main pillar to ensure that we have a connection with Europe and that we can support the mobility of potential investors, business people who want to invest in Iasi and tourists.”