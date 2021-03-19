BLUE AIR to launch first ever direct service from Iasi to London Heathrow, effective May 18th, 2021

Twelve new destinations with one-stop service

Blue Air launches the first-ever direct low-cost service between Iasi and London Heathrow Terminal 2, introducing 3 weekly flights effective May 18th, 2021. The flights are already available for booking, with prices starting from 9, 99 euro / one way, and all reservations include one free change of travel dates.

Blue Air will be linking Iasi to 14 new domestic and international destinations, by introducing direct flights to London Heathrow and Bucharest Otopeni and offering 12 connecting flights from Iasi via its Bucharest hub under its 2021 Summer Schedule.

To mark this important milestone, Blue Air is rolling out the campaign “Iasi flies with Blue Air”, offering 35% OFF today and for the weekend on all flights to/ from Iasi (including connecting flights).

The new destinations to be operated from Iasi are: London – Heathrow (direct), Bucharest (direct), Amsterdam (1 stop), Athens (1 stop), ​​Brussels (1 stop), Cluj Napoca (1 stop), Larnaca (1 stop), Madrid (1 stop), Milan – Linate (1 stop), Munchen (1 stop), Paris – Charles de Gaulle (1 stop), Rome (1 stop) Stuttgart (1 stop) and Timisoara (1 stop).

Starting May 18th, 2021, Blue Air will operate 3 weekly services between Iasi and London Heathrow, according to the following schedule

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

IAS 18:20 LHR 19:35

LHR 20:25 IAS 01:30

*local times

“We are delighted to announce the first-ever ultra-low fare direct service from Iasi to London Heathrow, the most important airport in the UK and one of the best-connected hubs in Europe and in the world, and to offer our customers in Iasi reliable links to 14 key domestic and international destinations. The launch of our Heathrow service is a result of outstanding support by the Iasi County Council and marks the beginning of Blue Air expansion from Iasi Airport to the benefit of our customers, who can now rely on more and even better travel options at affordable prices,” says Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air.