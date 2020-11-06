Blue Air temporarily transfers Rome flights to Ciampino Airport, starting December 18th, 2020

Starting with December 18th, 2020, all Blue Air flights operated on the route Bucharest – Rome and Bacau – Rome will have Ciampino International Airport Giovani Battista Pastine as their destination airport.

Blue Air will implement a temporary transfer of the flights operated at Rome Fiumicino to Ciampino Airport, offering 3 weekly flights on the route Bucharest Otopeni – Rome Ciampino and up to 7 weekly flights on the route Bacau – Rome Ciampino. Thus, Blue Air reaffirms its promise to meet the needs of its passengers, providing them with reliable and accessible air travel solutions, both in terms of value and comfort of connectivity.

From December 18th, Blue Air will operate flights from Bucharest Otopeni to Rome Ciampino according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, Friday, Sunday (18.12. 2020 – 10.01.2021)

Bucharest Otopeni 20:00 Rome Ciampino 21:10

Rome Ciampino 22:10 Bucharest Otopeni 01:20

From December 18th, Blue Air will operate flights from Bacau to Rome Ciampino according to the following schedule:

Monday, Thursday, Saturday (18.12. 2020 – 27.03. 2021)

Bacau 16:35 – Rome Ciampino 17:50

Rome Ciampino 18:50 – Bacau 22:05

Wednesday, Friday, Sunday (18.12. 2020 – 27.03.2021)

Bacau 12:45 – Rome Ciampino 14:00

Rome Ciampino 15:00 – Bacau 18:15

Tuesdays (12 .01-27.03. 2021)

Bacau 14:35 – Rome Ciampino 15:50

Rome Ciampino 16:35 -18:50 – Bacau 19:50

Bucharest, November 5th, 2020