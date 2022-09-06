Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports until 12 September

Blue Air, the Romanian airline, will suspend all of its flights that were supposed to take off from Romanian airports until Monday, September 12. The company says it was forced to take this decision after the Environment Ministry blocked all of its bank accounts, according to a press release issued on Tuesday, September 6.

Blue Air said its flights from foreign airports to Romania would take place as scheduled, on September 6. However, as its aircraft will not leave the Romanian airports after that, inbound flights to Romania will also be suspended.

The company says that it can’t pay its operating bills anymore because of the Romanian Environment Ministry’s decision to freeze its accounts. However, it doesn’t mention the factors that have led to this drastic decision from the Romanian authorities.