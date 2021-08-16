Blue Air starts direct service from Milan Linate to Barcelona and Catania

Blue Air starts today with direct services from Milan Linate to Barcelona and Catania. Blue Air becomes the only airline connecting Linate with Barcelona. Both routes will be served by Boeing 737.

Effective August 16th, Blue Air is connecting Milan Linate with Barcelona with daily services according to the following schedule:

16:35 LIN – BCN 18:00 19:20 BCN – LIN 20:45

Effective August 16th, Blue Air is connecting Milan Linate with Catania with daily services according to the following schedule:

11:40 LIN – CTA 13:15 14:00 CTA – LIN 15:55

Starting August 2021, Blue Air expands its services from Milan Linate with daily flights to Catania, Barcelona, Paris Charles de Gaulle and double daily from Milan Linate to Bucharest.

