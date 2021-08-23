Blue Air starts direct daily service from Milan Linate to Paris Charles de Gaulle

Blue Air starts today with direct services from Milan Linate to Paris Charles de Gaulle, operating a 100% load factor on the inaugural flight. Blue Air becomes the first low-cost airline connecting Linate with Paris’s primary airport. The route will be served by Boeing 737.

Effective August 23rd, Blue Air is connecting Milan Linate with Paris Charles de Gaulle with daily services according to the following schedule:

Milan Linate – Paris Chearles de Gaulle daily service:

06:35 LIN – CDG 07:45

08:28 CDG – LIN 09:35

*local times

To celebrate the launch of its “fashion” route connecting two of the world’s haute couture capitals, Blue Air is running the <Blue is the new Black> campaign on all Linate-Charles de Gaulle flights in August. BLUE becomes the winning colour and all passengers who wear blue on the respective flights will automatically win 15 euro. The amount of 15 euro will be credited to the passenger’s electronic wallet to be used for the purchase of future Blue Air flights/ services and will be valid until December 31, 2021.

Last week Blue Air launched daily flights from Milan Linate to Barcelona and Catania, becoming the only airline connecting Linate with Barcelona.

Blue Air is also expanding its network from Milan Linate with a double daily flight to Bucharest and announced direct flights to Palermo, Lamezia Terme, Madrid and Prague to start in September 2021.

