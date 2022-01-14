Blue Air sees strong demand recovery for Easter and summer leisure travel and adds 14 new sunny destinations

Starting as early as April Blue Air marks increased demand for all its 29 Sun & Sea destinations from Romania based on expected relaxation of travel restrictions before Easter.

Blue Air is prepared to meet the growing demand with more than 50 new routes added to the Summer Schedule, increased capacity, a renewed fleet of brand-new, state-of-the-art Boeing 737-8 MAXs and improved digital infrastructure, offering its customers the Better Way to Fly experience.

Blue Air’s summer schedule (March 27th – October 29th, 2022) features more than 50 new routes and includes 16 new destinations from Bucharest, 7 new destinations from Cluj and 6 new destinations from Iasi.

Krassimir Tanev, Blue Air Chief Commercial Officer said: “During the last two years the freedom to fly has been taken from all of us and flying was only affordable to a small group of people flying to a limited number of destinations. We at Blue Air believe the worst times are gone and looking at the booking trends we trust our customers expect prohibitive restrictions to be lifted by April. We know that for many people flying is everything. Whether it is about reuniting with loved ones, taking a break from the cold and dark weather, a honeymoon or birthday celebration, sea activities, cultural or gastronomic treat or simply lying on the beach – all this has been taken from us for a while.

We at Blue Air live to fly and flying is always an exciting experience. It is time to fly again.”

Under the slogan “Live to Fly”, the value that is widely shared between all Blue Air teammates, we launch our latest campaign to celebrate the return to normality for aviation. All Blue Air routes will see a special discount and everyone can use this discount applying the special code LIVE2FLY while making their booking for their next Blue Air flight effective 1 April onwards.

Blue Air’s Summer 22 program offers an attractive selection of leisure destinations, including famed entertainment hotspots, exclusive culture and gastronomy retreats, picture-perfect island getaways, captivating opportunities for outdoor and adrenaline seekers and vibrant city break picks, providing best-in-class options for holiday travel at the best prices.

In Summer 22, Blue Air introduces 14 new Sun & Sea Destinations:

NEW PORTUGAL

Bucharest – Porto

NEW CROATIA

Bucharest – Split, Dubrovnik

NEW SPAIN

Bucharest – Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Alicante, Bilbao, Seville, Tenerife

Cluj-Napoca – Malaga, Valencia

Iasi – Barcelona

NEW GREECE

Bucharest – Santorini, Corfu, Skiathos, Chania

Cluj – Zakynthos, Heraklion, Rhodes

Iasi – Mykonos, Zakynthos, Heraklion

NEW FRANCE

Bucharest – Bordeaux

Friday, January 14th, 2022