Blue Air resumes service to Tel Aviv with up to 5 weekly flights in Summer 2022

Effective April 2022, Blue Air will resume operations to Tel Aviv, introducing two weekly flights between Bucharest Otopeni and Ben Gurion, and planning to increase the frequency to 5 weekly services in Summer 22.

All flights will be operated with a state of the art environmentally friendly Boeing-737-MAX-8 equipment.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air, said: “We are delighted to announce the resumption of our Bucharest – Tel Aviv service in April and our commitment to increasing frequency on this route to 5 weekly flights this summer.

Romania and Israel have long-lasting, deep cultural and economic ties and we see strong demand for the resumption of connectivity after the travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

By launching our service just in time for spring break and the traditional Easter celebration, we are providing more travel options to the benefit of our customers who can now enjoy their family reunions and can plan their vacation or trip to the Holy Land at affordable prices”.

Blue Air customers can now enjoy even better deals by taking advantage of the current “Follow your heart” campaign and booking 2 tickets for the price of 1 for their next trip to/ from Israel.

The offer is valid on February 24th, 2022 for all flights with travel dates between February 24th – October 29th, 2022. Minimum two passengers must fly on the same itinerary.