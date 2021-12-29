Blue Air reduces its flight schedule for January-February 2022 and adds 50 new destinations for the summer

Blue Air encourages its passengers to make prudent decisions regarding their travel plans over the post-holiday period and postpone all non-essential flights until Spring 2022.

In the context of the new pandemic reality set out by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and the subsequent travel restrictions imposed in all European Union, Blue Air announces reduced operations in January and February 2022 to adjust to the low demand expected throughout Europe.

Blue Air will be calibrating its flight programme by reducing its services to a minimum of operations until the end of February 2022 and focusing on a strong Summer 22 Schedule with increased capacity, network expansion and a renewed fleet.

Blue Air passengers are encouraged to make informed decisions regarding their future travel plans by rescheduling all non-imperative travel in the months of January and February and focusing on booking with confidence for the spring and summer vacations. Passengers for whom is essential to fly over the incoming period affected by restrictions can still rely on Blue Air’s adjusted services, altogether taking into consideration the full scale of safety rigours, country-based travel restrictions and the risk of last-minute cancellations.

Effective April 2022, Blue Air expects a more secure travel environment, a strong pent-up demand and a powerful appetite for Easter and Summer travel expecting full recovery versus 2019. Blue Air is prepared to meet the strong demand of its passengers with more than 50 new destinations added to the Summer Schedule, increased capacity, a renewed fleet of brand-new, state-of-the-art Boeing 737-8 MAXs and an improved digital infrastructure that will offer its customers the Better Way to Fly experience.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Air: “We understand the impact this new pandemic wave has on our customers and on their near-term plans, so we have prepared a list of new initiatives to meet their needs. We are offering a 120% fully automated refund to Blue Air wallet for the Omicron driven cancellations conducted over the period 27-30 December for travel until the end of March and in addition, we have waived until the end of the year the change fee for all new bookings made via Blue Air Mobile App. We have also reinforced as much as we can the resources of our customer contact centre and web chat to meet a peak in the number of calls expected over the first 3-4 weeks of the year. We remain cautiously optimistic that, as of April, the demand will not only go back to the pre-Covid period but even exceed the 2019 levels, so we are offering an even more attractive Summer programme to our customers.”

