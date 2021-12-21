Blue Air receives in its fleet the 5th new, state-of-the-art BOEING 737-8 MAX aircraft

Blue Air announces the entry into commercial service of the new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, registered YR-MXE. The fifth Boeing MAX aircraft was received by Blue Air on December 18th, 2021 and operated its first commercial flight on the same day, on the route Bucharest – Stockholm. All 5 new aircraft were introduced into the Blue Air fleet this year, the first unit being inaugurated on April 1st, 2021.

Blue Air is the only Romanian carrier that operates commercial flights with the 737-8 MAX type aircraft. The MAX aircraft operate flights to the most attractive Blue Air destinations – Milan Linate, London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Lisbon or Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer: “We are thrilled to welcome the new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, registered YR-MXE, in the Blue Air fleet, an event that we celebrated with our passengers on its first Otopeni – Stockholm flight and which we still celebrate today in the Blue Air family with a Christmas Special Flight for our colleagues and their families. YR-MXE is our fifth Boeing MAX aircraft and represents a new step forward in our fleet renewal process, supporting the promise of becoming Romanians’ airline of choice, and offering enhanced comfort and a pleasant flying experience for our customers”.

The 737 MAX family is designed to offer the highest flexibility, reliability and efficiency in its class. The 737 MAX is the latest model from the Boeing manufacturer, offering state-of-the-art technology, sustainability and exceptional comfort (comfortable seats, USB charger, socket, hanger, adjustable headrests).

The 737 MAX has a 16% reduction in carbon emissions and fuel consumption and a 40% lower noise level compared to its predecessor 737NG.

The 737-8 MAX is more sustainable, quieter and more environmentally friendly, offers lower operating and maintenance costs and is a key pillar of Blue Air’s fleet renewal and long-term competitiveness strategy. Blue Air will receive 5 more 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet by the end of 2022.

Bucharest, December 21st, 2021