Blue Air receives 4th Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in its fleet

Blue Air announces the entry into operational service of the new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, registered YR-MXD. Blue Air received today the 4th Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in its fleet, after the arrival of the 3rd aircraft of the same type a week ago.

All four new aircraft were brought to Romania in the last six months of this year, the first coming on April 1, 2021.

Blue Air is the only Romanian airline that operates commercial flights with a 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, registered YR-MXD, will enter operational service tomorrow, September 10, 2021, operating the first commercial flight from Bucharest Otopeni to Milan Linate and to Amsterdam.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer: “We are pleased that in six months we managed to bring in Blue Air fleet four Boeing 737 MAX 8, despite the complicated situation generated by the pandemic. These moments support Blue Air’s commitment of being the first air transport option for Romanians, offering increased comfort and a much more pleasant flight experience for our customers.”

MAX aircraft operate flights on Blue Air’s most attractive destinations – Milan Linate, London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Lisbon and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

The 737 MAX family is designed to offer the greatest flexibility, reliability and efficiency in its class. The 737 MAX is the latest model from the manufacturer Boeing, offering state-of-the-art technology, sustainability and an exceptional level of comfort (comfortable seats, USB charger, socket, coat hanger, adjustable headrests).

The 737 MAX has a 16% reduction in carbon emissions and fuel consumption and a 40% lower noise level compared to its 737NG predecessor.

737 MAX 8 is more sustainable, quieter and more environmentally friendly, offers low operating and maintenance costs and is the flagship of Blue Air’s fleet renewal strategy and long-term competitiveness. Blue Air will receive 9 more 737 MAX aircraft in the fleet by the end of 2022.

The reception in the fleet of the 4th MAX aircraft represents the moment of Blue Air’s restart in its reconstruction plan after the unprecedented crisis that marked aviation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Air’s new slogan, The Better Way to Fly, is both a statement and a promise. Blue Air is committed to providing the best experience in the ULC (ultra-low-cost) segment, relying on network development, prioritizing primary or central airports that provide fast and efficient connectivity solutions, and maintaining the most affordable travel prices.

Bucharest, September 9, 2021