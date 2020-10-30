Blue Air launches first low-cost flights from Bucharest to London Heathrow (replacing Luton)

Blue Air announces direct flights between Bucharest Otopeni and London Heathrow, being the only ultra-low-cost operator flying at London Heathrow Airport. Ticket prices start at 29.99 Euro, one way – taxes and fees included.

Starting with December 1st, 2020, all Blue Air flights operated on the route Bucharest – London will have London Heathrow as their destination airport. Blue Air will transfer to Heathrow the flights previously operated at London Luton Airport, offering 5 weekly services under the 20/21 Winter Schedule and introducing 11 flights per week into the Summer 2021 Schedule.

From 1st of December, Blue Air will operate flights from Bucharest Otopeni (OTP) to London Heathrow (LHR) according to the following timetable:

Winter Schedule 20/21 – 5 flights/ week

Summer Schedule 21 – operations extend from 5 to 11 frequencies per week

“We are happy and thrilled to announce Blue Air direct flights between Bucharest and London Heathrow, the largest airport in the UK and one of the most important airports in Europe and in the world, both in terms of passenger numbers and in terms of the network of connections offered. London Heathrow launch sets a new pivotal milestone in Blue Air Network Strategy and confirms our commitment to deliver best in class ultra-low-cost airline experience to the benefit of our customers who could now have additional travel options at an affordable price.

Heathrow is not only a preferred and most convenient option for London travellers, but also one of the most important intercontinental hubs for Europe. Blue Air intends to partner with several Heathrow carriers to enrich the connectivity for Romanian customers worldwide.”, says Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer at Blue Air.