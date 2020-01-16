Blue Air launches eight new flight routes from the airports in Bucharest, Iasi and Bacau

From Bucharest, on June 15, the route to Munich will be inaugurated, with four flights per week, and on June 16, first Blue Air aircraft from Iasi to Verona will take off. Three flights to this new destination will be operated weekly.

At the same time, Blue Air launches six new routes from Bacau airport: Athens, Birmingham, Copenhagen, Larnaca, Oslo and Stuttgart. These routes are in addition to the other nine currently operated by George Enescu International Airport. Thus, starting with June 15, 2020, passengers from Bacău will travel on Blue Air to 15 different destinations, accessible for booking right now on the website www.flyblueair.com.

“I am glad that Blue Air can announce the implementation of these eight new routes. They show our commitment to serving the Romanian market and the Moldova region specifically. They are also a sign of our regained strength and desire to grow. These flights are bookable immediately and fare start as low as 19.99 EUR. In combination with Blue Benefits annual subscription program, this creates a very competitive proposition for the customers. We would encourage to make the travel plans soon, because these offers may sell out fast,” said Mr. Carsten Schaeffer, Commercial Director of Blue Air.

Blue Air flies from Bacau to these destinations: Athens, Brussels, Birmingham, Bologna, Copenhagen, Dublin, Larnaca, Liverpool, London, Madrid, Milan, Oslo, Rome, Stuttgart and Turin.

Bucharest, January 9, 2020