Blue Air launches direct services between London Heathrow and Nice, starting September 2021

Romanian airline Blue Air launches direct services between London Heathrow and Nice Côte d’Azur, becoming the only low-cost airline operating the route.

Blue Air will be connecting London’s primary airport with the French Riviera, introducing services between Heathrow and Nice Côte d’Azur this Summer season.

From September 16, Blue Air will launch up to 4 weekly direct flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Nice (NCE) on most demanded days – Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, on a convenient schedule for Londoners’ long weekend getaways.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Air: “We are happy and thrilled to announce Blue Air new direct service between London Heathrow and Nice, thus becoming the only ULC operating the route. French Riviera is a highly demanded product for our London customers and represents an important development in Blue Air Network Strategy delivering best-in-class ultra-low-cost airline experience to the benefit of our customers who can now enjoy more travel options at affordable prices”.