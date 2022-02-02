Blue Air launches direct service Bucharest – Funchal, Madeira in Summer 22

Blue Air becoming the largest airline between Portugal and Romania

The service starts on 9 April

Blue Air expands its network in Portugal by adding for the first time ever a direct Bucharest – Funchal service in Summer 2022.

Effective 9 April 2022, Blue Air will operate weekly flights between Bucharest Otopeni and Funchal, Madeira. The tickets are already available for booking and all flights will be operated with state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly Boeing 737 MAX 8 equipment.

The latest addition to Blue Air’s Summer 22 portfolio expands the exciting selection of leisure destinations, while providing more options for holiday travel at the most affordable prices. Named the best island destination in the world seven years in a row, Madeira offers a one-of-a-kind holiday mix, combining wine and gastronomy, adventure and culture, stunning landscape and local character in a complete island experience.

Starting 9 April 2022, Blue Air will operate weekly flights from Bucharest to Funchal according to the following schedule:

Saturdays

OTP 14:00 FNC 17:45

FNC 18:30 OTP 1 :40

*Local times

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air:

“We are delighted to announce a new non-stop service from Bucharest to Funchal served by our highly comfortable, efficient and environmentally friendly Boeing – 737-MAX-8 aircraft. With Madeira, Oporto, and Lisbon we are now offering the best of Portugal and we are becoming the largest airline between Portugal and Romania.

In Summer 22, Blue Air is committed to offer a remarkable selection to meet the pent-up leisure demand after two years of travel restrictions and Madeira is an excellent example of year-round 360-degree leisure destination island experience”

