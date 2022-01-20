Blue Air launches 3rd daily frequency between Bucharest Otopeni and London-Heathrow to become largest carrier on the route

Blue Air expands service to London Heathrow T2 to three daily flights from Bucharest Otopeni, securing its position as the largest carrier on the route. All flights are operated with new, environmentally friendly, state-of-the-art Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft.

Blue Air launched the route on December 1st, 2020, as the only ULC (ultra-low-cost) operator flying at London Heathrow Airport and, following the successful development and the steady demand, upgraded the service to a twice-daily in April 2021, offering convenient morning and evening services between the two cities.

Now, after one year of operation, Blue Air is ramping up its service between Otopeni – Heathrow Terminal 2 to three daily, securing its position as the largest airline operating between Bucharest and London Heathrow, the most important airport in the UK and one of the best-connected hubs in Europe and in the world.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air stated: “We are incredibly proud to be able to upgrade our service between London-Heathrow and Bucharest offering a better travel experience with our new game-changing Boeing 737 – MAX now 3 times daily service.

We welcome the UK government initiative to scrap the majority of Covid related restrictions by the end of this month, particularly boosting the demand for Easter travel and we are responding to this by reinforcing our London-Heathrow – Bucharest to 3 x Daily effective 14 April adding additional late evening frequency to address the spike in searches on this popular route between UK and Romania.

We are particularly pleased that only one year after we have launched our second daily service between London-Heathrow and Bucharest – we have managed to ramp-up our operations and deliver an amazing product to the benefit of our customers. To make the news even greater for our travellers, we are launching and exclusive and limited seat sale through this weekend – called – “Visit London” with 10,000 seats at 19.99 EUR – one way, all taxes and fees included,” Krassimir Tanev added.

The promotional fares are already available for booking as of today for a travel period between March and June, with ticket prices starting from 19.99 euro/ one way, and all flights are operated with a brand-new, environmentally friendly Boeing 737 Max aircraft equipped with a comfortable Sky Interior.

Effective April 14th, 2022, Blue Air will be operating three daily flights between Bucharest Otopeni – London Heathrow Terminal 2, according to the following schedule:

OTP 07:00 - 08:25 LHR LHR 09:15 - 14:25 OTP OTP 16:40 - 18:05 LHR LHR 18:55 - 00:05+1 OTP OTP 18:10 - 19:35 LHR LHR 20:25 - 01:35+1 OTP

*Local times