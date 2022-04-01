BLUE AIR launched today its first-ever low-cost Bucharest – Dusseldorf air service

Romanian low-cost airline will serve Dusseldorf up to 5 x weekly out of its main Bucharest hub in the Summer 22 programme

Blue Air has inaugurated today its Bucharest – Düsseldorf service with a 95% load factor on the first flight, expanding its German airport network in addition to already served Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg and Cologne.

Effective April 1st, Blue Air will connect Düsseldorf and Bucharest offering up to 5 x weekly flights operated by state-of-the-art, modern, environmentally friendly, 189-seater Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air:

“We are happy and thrilled to inaugurate today our first ever Ultra-Low-Cost non-stop service between Bucharest and Düsseldorf. The Blue Air brand is already well known in the North-Rhine-Westphalia region and our new service will contribute to boosting the demand recovery between Germany and Romania in the post-Covid chapter. In addition, we are committed to strengthening our presence, particularly in the NRW region – the economic heart of Germany and we aim to boost our service to daily latest by Summer 2023 providing our leisure and business customers with more travel options offering highly competitive prices, best in class customer experience, convenient flight schedule and new comfortable 737-MAX-8 fleet”

In Summer 2022, Blue Air operates 9 direct services to Germany:

From Bucharest (OTP) to Düsseldorf (DUS), Cologne (CGN), Frankfurt (FRA), Hamburg (HAM), Munich (MUC), Stuttgart (STR)

To mark the new route launch and meet the strong demand for German travels, today Blue Air is rolling out the campaign „Too good to be true? 1 + 1 = 1”, offering two tickets for the price of one on all flights with travel dates between April 1st – June 30th, 2022.

01 April 2022, Bucharest