  • André Orban in Blue Air On 30 September 2022, 15:34

Blue Air is striving to find investors enabling the airline to resume flight operations

Blue Air Boeing 737-400

The many severe hardships, financial and operational, created by the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt by all airlines, but even more keenly by private regional airlines struggling for survival.

Notwithstanding these and other adverse elements, Blue Air, a proud Romanian private company, is doing its best to resume flight operations.

To that end, Blue Air is currently in discussions with potential investors, lenders and the Romanian Government to restructure its capital profile so as to be able to resume air operations.

Unfortunately, due to the complexity of this process, Blue Air is currently still not in a position to start flying again on October 10th, 2022.  Blue Air will make an announcement promptly upon the finalisation of the ongoing discussions as to when it expects to have its fleet flying again.

Blue Air sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the flying public, its employees, vendors and suppliers, and continues to work diligently to be able to resume air operations with as little further delay as possible.

Bucharest, September 30th, 2022
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
