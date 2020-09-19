Blue Air introduces 7 new routes for the winter holidays

Between 18 December 2020 and 10 January 2021, Blue Air introduces 49 new flights weekly to seven of Romanians’ favourite travel destinations for the winter holidays.

Blue Air anticipates a significant increase in its passengers’ travel appetite during the winter holidays and meets their expectations by introducing seven new international routes from Bucharest.

The seven new destinations – Barcelona, ​​Birmingham, Bologna, Glasgow, Madrid, Rome, and Vienna – will be operated on a temporary basis during the 2020-21 Winter Schedule and will be included in the Blue Air 2021 Summer Schedule.

The new flights operated between 18 December 2020 and 10 January 2021 (except for December 25th and January 1st) are:

BUCHAREST – ROME (Fiumicino): 9 flights/week

BUCHAREST – GLASGOW: 7 flights/week

BUCHAREST – MADRID: 5 flights/week

BUCHAREST – BOLOGNA: 7 flights/week

BUCHAREST – VIENNA: 7 flights/week

BUCHAREST – BIRMINGHAM: 7 flights/week

BUCHAREST – BARCELONA: 7 flights/week

“We are delighted to bring good news about the winter holidays, anticipating the specific enthusiasm of the season and the reunion with our loved ones. Between December 18th and January 10th, we have introduced in our flight schedule a selection of seven of our passengers’ most sought-after destinations, destinations that will be part of the Blue Air 2021 Summer Schedule. Now, more than ever, we want to send our passengers a message of optimism for the future, offering them flights at affordable prices and a network of destinations that best represent their expectations and aspirations. After all this time when we deeply missed connectivity and freedom of movement, the moment has come to make up for the time we could not travel, to recapture the joy of making plans and to hold on to the traditions that define us – especially during winter holidays, Romanians’ most beloved holidays of the year. We want to thank our passengers for their trust to fly with Blue Air and to assure them that we are constantly developing our network and improving our services, to provide them with safe air transport to their favourite destinations,” says Oana Petrescu, CEO Blue Air.