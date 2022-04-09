Blue Air inaugurates its new twice-weekly service between Bucharest and Alicante

BLUE AIR launches 6 new exciting sun & sea destinations to Spain from Bucharest

To mark the new route launch and meet the strong demand for Spanish travel, this weekend Blue Air is rolling out the all-time customer favourite “Blue Weekend” campaign, offering two tickets for the price of one on all flights with travel dates between May 1st – October 31st, 2022.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air:

We are committed to delivering this Summer a great network from Spain to Bucharest offering 6 new exciting destinations – Alicante, Tenerife, Ibiza, Seville, Bilbao and Zaragoza expanding our total routes to 17 direct ultra-low-cost services, operated by our brand new, comfortable Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Alicante is one of the most beautiful coastline cities in Spain and is a perfect choice for a Summer family vacation or simply for a short city break trip. We are delighted to offer our customers even wider and better choice to visit Spain at very affordable prices”

In Summer 2022, Blue Air is linking Bucharest, Iasi, Bacau and Cluj with Spain through 17 direct flights.

From BUCHAREST : Alicante (New), Barcelona, Bilbao (New), Ibiza (New), Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Seville (New), Tenerife (New), Valencia, Zaragoza (New)

: Alicante (New), Barcelona, Bilbao (New), Ibiza (New), Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Seville (New), Tenerife (New), Valencia, Zaragoza (New) From BACAU : Barcelona

: Barcelona From CLUJ : Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga (New) Valencia (New)

: Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga (New) Valencia (New) From IASI: Barcelona

Bucharest, April 9, 2022