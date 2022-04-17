Blue Air inaugurates direct services to Madeira and Porto

Blue Air inaugurates its direct services to Madeira and Porto and becomes the largest airline between Portugal and Romania

Exclusive year-round service operated with new state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly Boeing-737-MAX-8 equipment.

Blue Air has inaugurated its new non-stop services Bucharest – Funchal and Bucharest – Porto, becoming the largest carries between Romania and Portugal.

Ticket prices start from 29.99 euro/one way, all taxes and fees included. Flights will be operated with state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly Boeing-737-MAX-8 equipment featuring the comfortable Boeing Sky interior.

In Summer 2022, Blue Air will operate weekly flights from Bucharest Otopeni to Funchal Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, and up to two weekly services between Otopeni and Porto International Airport.

To mark the launch of the new routes and meet the strong demand for Portugual holidays, this weekend Blue Air is rolling out the „FULL BLOOM” campaign, offering 20% OFF on all flights with travel dates by October 31st, 2022.