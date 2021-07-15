Blue Air expands service from Milan Linate with 3 new direct routes: Barcelona, Catania, Paris CDG

Blue Air announces daily services from Milan Linate to Barcelona, Catania and Paris Charles de Gaulle and under the Summer 21 season, becoming the only airline connecting Linate with Barcelona and the only ULCC operating from Milan-Linate to Paris-Charles de Gaulle. All routes will be served by Boeing 737 / 800 – 189 seater jet.

Blue Air expands service from Milan Linate, introducing three key new routes to Catania, Barcelona and Paris Charles de Gaulle effective August 16th, 2021.

Following the successful development of its Milan Linate operations, Blue Air has also upgraded the service between Bucharest – Milan Linate to a twice-daily, operating morning and evening services between the two cities.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Air: “We have a well-established brand in Italy and we are continuously looking for opportunities of underserved and highly demanded markets throughout our network and all our new routes are an excellent fit with our existing customer base in Italy.

With the restrictions’ relaxation and the recent spike in the demand, we are happy to be able to upgrade our operations to/from Milan Linate already with our current Summer schedule, introducing instrumental daily services to Catania and unique direct service to Barcelona and Paris, thus offering our customers in Milan even better travel options at affordable prices.

Bucharest, 14 July 2021