Blue Air expands service from Bucharest to Milan Linate to double daily effective August 2021

Blue Air expands service to Milan Linate to two daily from Bucharest Otopeni, effective August 16th, 2021.

Following the successful development of the Otopeni – Linate route, Blue Air is ramping up the service between Bucharest – Milan Linate to a twice-daily, offering convenient morning and evening services between the two cities.

Effective August 2021, Blue Air is connecting Milan Linate with all regions in Romania through direct double daily services to Bucharest and five one-stop services to key Romanian cities, via Bucharest Otopeni: Cluj Napoca, Iasi, Oradea, Suceava, Timisoara.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Air: “We are greatly satisfied with the performance of our Bucharest – Linate service and with the very positive feedback from our customers who are now able to benefit from ultra-low-fare service to the heart of Milan.

We are happy to be able to upgrade our operations in Milan already with our current Summer schedule, introducing two daily services to Linate, the most central airport in Milan and the preferred customer choice, thus offering even better travel options at affordable prices.”