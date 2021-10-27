Blue Air expands service from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi with 10 new direct routes effective Summer 2022

Blue Air announces 5 new direct routes from Bucharest to Zaragoza, Bilbao, Seville, Porto, and Olbia, 2 new direct routes from Cluj-Napoca to Malaga and Valencia and 3 new direct routes from Iasi to Mykonos, Zakynthos and Heraklion under Summer 2022 season. All routes will be served by Boeing 737-800 jet with 189 seats.

As of April, Blue Air will offer:

Weekly flight from Bucharest to Porto (Portugal), expanding the service from June to two weekly flights

As of June, Blue Air will offer:

Two flights per week from Bucharest to Zaragoza, Bilbao, Seville (Spain)

to Two flights per week from Bucharest to Olbia (Italy)

to Two flights per week from Cluj-Napoca to Malaga and Valencia (Spain)

to Two flights per week from Iasi to Mykonos, Zakynthos and Heraklion (Greece)

Blue Air is the only Romanian LCC airline and is continuously looking for opportunities of underserved and highly demanded markets throughout its network.

These new destinations are an excellent fit for the Romanian market. By introducing unique direct service to Porto (Lisbon), Olbia (Italy), Bilbao and Seville (Spain), Blue Air offers better travel options at affordable prices to its passengers in Romania.

Blue Air operates up to daily flights from Bucharest to Spain: Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, and Valencia.

For Summer 2022, Blue Air also announced flights from Bucharest to Alicante, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, and from Cluj-Napoca to Barcelona and Madrid.

Blue Air network also includes flights to Greek Islands from Bucharest to Corfu, Chania, Mikonos, Skiathos, Santorini, Rhodos, Heraklion, Zakynthos and from Cluj Napoca to Rhodos, Heraklion and Zakynthos.

Tuesday, October 26th, 2021