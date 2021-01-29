Blue Air expands its Turin base adding Palermo effective April 2021

Blue Air will later operate up to 4 flights weekly services between Turin and Palermo, according to the following schedule:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

TRN 13:30 PMO 15:10

PMO 15:55 TRN 17:35

Blue Air is constantly developing its local network, connecting Turin with 8 key Italian destinations: Alghero, Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Lamezia, Naples, Palermo (NEW), Trapani.

“We are delighted to offer more travel options to our customers by adding this highly demanded route to Palermo on our network from Turin. Despite the current highly restricted environment, we are confident that the implemented measures will produce meaningful results and our customers will be able to fly to their favourite destinations from the Easter period and our bookings are encouraging. We are committed to continuing developing our network from Turin connecting all key regions in Italy offering best-in-class customer service at very affordable prices.”, says Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air.