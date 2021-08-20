Blue Air expands its service from Milan Linate with 2 new domestic and 2 new international routes

Effective September 20, Blue Air announces direct services from Milan Linate to Palermo, Lamezia Terme, Madrid and Prague, becoming the only airline connecting Linate with Prague. All routes will be served by Boeing 737 jet.

Blue Air expands services from Milan Linate, introducing two new international routes to Madrid and Prague – to become the only airline connecting Linate with Prague, and adding two key domestic routes to Palermo and Lamezia Terme, effective September 20, 2021.

Starting September 20, 2021, Blue Air will be operating up to 7 weekly services on the newly introduced routes, according to the following frequency schedule:

MILAN LINATE – MADRID – 4 flights/ weekly

MILAN LINATE – PRAGUE – 3 flights/ weekly

MILAN LINATE – PALERMO – 7 flights/ weekly

MILAN LINATE – LAMEZIA TERME – 3 flights/ weekly

Following the successful development of its Milan Linate operations, Blue Air has also upgraded the service between Bucharest – Milan Linate to a twice daily and has recently introduced daily services to Barcelona, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Catania, becoming the exclusive carrier on the Linate – El Prat route and the only low-cost airline operating Linate – Paris CDG.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Air: “We are highly encouraged by the spike of demand for Blue Air new services to/from Milan – Linate which we only launched a few weeks ago and we are now adding 2 additional routes to Madrid and Prague, plus two domestic markets – Palermo and Lamezia Terme. We are committed to continue developing our service to/from Italy’s business and fashion capital and offer affordable and even better travel options to our customers.”