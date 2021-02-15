Blue Air expands its service from London Heathrow to Bucharest to double daily effective March 31st 

Blue Air expands service to London Heathrow T2 to two daily from Bucharest Otopeni and becomes the largest carrier on the route.

Blue Air launched the route on 01 December 2020 and, following the successful development, it is ramping up the service between Bucharest – London Heathrow Terminal 2 to a twice-daily, offering convenient morning and evening services between the two cities.

“We are greatly satisfied with the performance of our new London Heathrow T2 service to Bucharest and more importantly we have received very positive feedback from our customers who are now able to benefit the first-ever ultra-low-fare service to the heart of London.

Blue Air is committed to becoming a preferred airline on the London-Bucharest market and we are happy to be able to upgrade our service to 2 daily with our Summer schedule, becoming the largest airline between Bucharest and London Heathrow, the most important airport in the UK and one of the best-connected hubs in Europe and in the world, says Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer at Blue Air.