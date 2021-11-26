Blue Air expands in France with new Bordeaux-Bucharest route effective Summer 2022

Blue Air announces one new non-stop service from Bucharest to Bordeaux, France, under the Summer 2022 schedule. Effective June 2022, Blue Air will operate two weekly flights on the Bucharest – Bordeaux route. The tickets are already available for booking, with prices starting from 19.99 euro/ one way, taxes and fees included.

All flights will be operated with a state of the art environmentally friendly Boeing 737 MAX 8 equipment.

Starting June 23rd, 2022, Blue Air will offer 2 weekly flights on Mondays and Thursdays from Bucharest to Bordeaux according to the following schedule:

OTP 19:00 BOD 21:30 BOD 22:00 OTP 02:30

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air said: “We are delighted to announce a new non-stop service from Bucharest to Bordeaux and expand our network in France to ten direct and connecting routes. For Summer 22, Blue Air is committed to offering a fantastic selection for leisure travellers, and by adding Bordeaux to our network, a region famous for its wine-growing and popular with wine connoisseurs, cultural trip aficionados and beach lovers alike, we are providing more travel options to the benefit of our customers who can now enjoy their summer getaways at affordable prices”.

Tickets are already available for sale on www.flyblueair.com and in the Blue Air mobile app.

For Summer 2022, Blue Air flight schedule to France includes:

Bucharest (OTP) – Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 7 weekly frequencies

Bucharest (OTP) – Nice (NCE): 6 weekly frequencies

Bucharest (OTP) – Lyon (LYS): 3 weekly frequencies

Bacau (BCM) – Paris Beauvais (BVA): 3 weekly frequencies

Cluj (CLJ) – Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 2 weekly frequencies

Iasi (IAS) – Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 2 weekly frequencies

Oradea (OMR) – Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) | One stop service via OTP

Suceava (SCV) – Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) | One stop service via OTP

Timisoara (TSR) – Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) | One stop service via OTP

