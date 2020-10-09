Blue Air celebrates the launch of the first direct low-cost service between Bucharest to Amsterdam

Starting October 9, 2020, Blue Air connects Bucharest with Amsterdam and with the whole world, providing its passengers with daily services to and from this key destination, at prices starting from 29 euro/segment.

Today Blue Air celebrated the inaugural flight of the route Bucharest Otopeni (OTP) – Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) and was greeted with the traditional water salute on arrival at Schiphol International Airport. The welcome event organised at Schiphol Airport was attended by Marcel Lekkerkerk Marketing Director Route & Business Development Royal Schiphol Group, and Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air.

Blue Air passengers have shown significant interest in this new route, even in the current context of mobility restrictions and a still limited travel appetite. The aircraft load factor was above the current average, both on the departure flight to Amsterdam and on the return flight to Bucharest. Passengers received souvenirs from Schipol Airport to mark the inaugural Blue Air Bucharest-Amsterdam flight.

Blue Air will operate daily flights between Bucharest Otopeni (OTP) and Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS), according to the schedule:

OTP 08:20 – AMS 10:20 / AMS 11:10 – OTP 15:10

7 days/week

Up to 4 x weekly connectivity from Amsterdam (via Bucharest) to 4 key cities in Romania – Iasi, Cluj, Timisoara, Oradea and Baia Mare

“We are thrilled to offer the first-ever Low-Cost Service between Bucharest and one of the busiest and most demanded airports in Europe – Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. This is a very important milestone for Blue Air network renaissance and great news for our customers who will now be able to benefit from additional travel options at an affordable price. Amsterdam Schiphol is a very popular destination for both leisure and business travel between the Netherlands and Romania. Through this new route, we are also enriching the travel options for the Romanian diaspora transiting one of the largest transcontinental hubs in Europe “, says Krassimir Tanev, Blue Air Chief Commercial Officer.

Amsterdam / Bucharest 09 October, 2020