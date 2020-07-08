Blue Air announces the resumption of scheduled flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium

With the lifting of travel restrictions to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium, Blue Air announces the resumption of scheduled flights to most of its traditional destinations. Starting Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the company announces that the flight programme including over 250 flights/week in the next period is fully operational.

Therefore, starting today, the destinations covered by Blue Air are:

From Bucharest Otopeni Airport: Belgium (Brussels), Cyprus (Larnaca), Denmark (Copenhagen), Finland (Helsinki), France (Paris Beauvais, Lyon, Nice), Germany (Cologne, Hamburg, Stuttgart), Ireland (Dublin), Italy (Florence, Milan Malpensa, Naples), Great Britain (Liverpool, London Luton), Romania (Cluj, Iași), Spain (Malaga, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca), Sweden (Stockholm).

From Bacau airport: Belgium (Brussels), Italy (Bergamo, Rome, Turin), Ireland (Dublin), Great Britain (London Luton) From Iasi airport: Romania (Bucharest), Belgium (Brussels), France (Paris Beauvais), Germany (Cologne, Munich), Italy (Turin), Great Britain (London Luton)

From Cluj airport: Ireland (Dublin), Romania (Bucharest)

From Sibiu airport: Germany (Stuttgart)

Domestic flights from the Blue Air base in Turin: Alghero, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Naples, Trapani

Regional flights from the Blue Air base in Larnaca: Athens, Thessaloniki

NEWS ABOUT SERVICES AND FUNCTIONALITIES ON FLYBLUEAIR.COM

Blue Air announces that, with the completion of its IT infrastructure upgrade, flight rescheduling, flight status and online check-in facilities will be available and fully operational again.

Therefore, all passengers who acquired tickets directly on the Blue Air website and who were affected by the cancellations caused by the state of emergency and then by the restrictions announced weekly during the state of alert were reimbursed in full the value of the purchased airline tickets, the respective amounts being transferred to the electronic Blue Wallet.

Passengers who have purchased tickets on the Blue Air website can access these funds to purchase Blue Air tickets and services starting today. At the moment, this facility is available for the purchase of tickets with a value equal to or less than the value of the cancelled flights, while mixed payments from both the electronic wallet and card will be possible starting with July 10th.

For passengers who have purchased tickets from partner agencies, they will be able to view and use the amounts transferred to the e-wallet starting July 15, depending on how quickly these agencies will integrate the new Blue Air systems.

BLUE AIR TAKES THE PROTECTIVE MEASURE OF CONCORDAT PROCEDURE

“Despite the temporary difficulties caused by the suspension of flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we, at Blue Air, are determined to continue flying, to honour all our commitments and to pay all our debts,” says Oana Petrescu, CEO of Blue Air

In addition, to ensure the smooth resumption of scheduled flights and fulfil all obligations to its passengers, employees and partners, Blue Air Aviation S.A. resorted to the preventive concordat procedure.

Thus, with the resumption of the normal flight schedule, Blue Air will be able to cover all the amounts necessary for the timely and safe operation of these flights. Regarding the direct losses generated by the pandemic, they will be covered by the state aid approved by the Romanian Government through the Memorandum adopted on April 23, 2020, and the debts to suppliers will be paid in instalments, according to the schedule to be agreed in the concordat procedure.

Bucharest, July 7, 2020