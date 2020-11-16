BLUE AIR announces the resumption of international flights from Cluj Napoca starting March 1st, one month earlier than originally planned

Blue Air announces the resumption of international flights from Cluj Napoca starting March 1st, 2020, one month earlier than initially scheduled, to meet the growing demand for this destination. Starting with March 1, 2021, Blue Air will introduce 13 new routes that will connect Cluj with key destinations in Europe.

Starting with March 1, 2021, Blue Air will operate direct flights to 13 key destinations in Europe from Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj Napoca. The new destinations that will be operated from Cluj are Amsterdam, Barcelona,​​ Brussels, Dublin, Hamburg, Cologne, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rome and Stuttgart.

At the same time, Blue Air announces that all flights to London will have London Heathrow as their destination airport, and all flights to Paris will have Charles de Gaulle as their destination airport.

As part of its positioning strategy as the first ultra-low-cost air transport option for Romanians, Blue Air relies on expanding the network of direct and connecting routes and on rapidly adapting to the demand and profile of local markets.

The new program of regular flights from Cluj Airport will optimize the travel offer of Romanians in the Cluj region, offering them efficient connections with European destinations of major interest for both the leisure and business segment.