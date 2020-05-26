Blue Air announces the reopening of scheduled flights as of early July 2020

Until then, as travel restrictions are gradually lifted, Blue Air will be operating on-demand flights



Blue Air announces the gradual reopening of scheduled flights in early July 2020, following a programme aligned with the mobility regulations implemented at the European level.

Until then, Blue Air will continue to operate on-demand and charter flights, according to the volume in demand and to travel regulations specific to each destination. These flights represent a central part of the company’s strategy to adjust to the new economic conditions generated by the mobility restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Destinations covered by Blue Air On Demand flights

Blue Air currently operates on-demand flights to and from Ireland (Dublin) and charter flights to any destination, provided that customers obtain all travel approvals.

For the booking of flights organized on demand during this period, passengers can choose their destination using the dedicated section of the Blue Air website, Flights on Demand, where they will register for a flight. As soon as the restrictions to the desired destination are lifted and the flight is activated, they are notified of the possible flight dates and are able to make the payment online.

As restrictions are lifted, the covered destinations will be: Belgium (Brussels), Cyprus (Larnaca), Denmark (Copenhagen), Finland (Helsinki), France (Paris, Nice, Lyon), Germany (Cologne, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart), Ireland (Dublin), Israel (Tel Aviv), Italy (Rome, Florence, Milan, Turin, Naples), Great Britain (London, Liverpool), Norway (Oslo), Spain (Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Malaga) and Sweden (Stockholm).

In addition, with the lifting of restrictions in Italy and Cyprus, Blue Air will operate domestic flights in Italy (from Turin to and from Catania, Lamezia, Naples, Alghero, and Trapani) and Greece – Cyprus, on the routes Larnaca – Athens and Larnaca – Thessaloniki.

By consulting the Flights on Demand section on the Blue Air website, passengers can be permanently updated regarding the complete list of destinations. Furthermore, Blue Air will actively promote those flights in the media and on its dedicated social media pages.

In terms of scheduled flights, Blue Air will resume operations with a limited frequency and number of routes, while gradually rebuilding the operational network.

Additional safety measures

Blue Air has implemented rigorous safety protocols onboard its aircraft. As early as February, at a time when there was only one case of SARS-CoV-2 infection confirmed in our country, Blue Air started to disinfect its planes, being the first and the only airline in Romania whose aircraft were subjected to a daily nebulisation process, which uses substances that sterilize the entire space in which they are distributed. This modern process of sterilisation and disinfection will be maintained indefinitely.

Furthermore, the Blue Air aircraft are equipped with HEPA air filters that capture over 99.97% of the airborne microbes in the filtered air, while passengers are provided with masks, alcohol wipes and disinfectant gel. As a confirmation of the correctness and effectiveness of the measures implemented, no member of the Blue Air crew was infected with the new coronavirus, despite the fact that during the state of emergency, Blue Air operated numerous charter and repatriation flights, including in the countries of red zone.

Blue Air passengers are required to wear masks throughout the trip, disinfect their hands and avoid travelling in the cabin; a single piece of hand luggage is allowed on board, measuring 55 x 40 x 20 cm and weighing a maximum of 10 kg. Crews will instruct passengers on sanitary safety measures and ensure their compliance.

The plan to return to normality and actions for recovery

During the period of complete suspension of scheduled flights, Blue Air took all steps to ensure the continuity of its activity in the new context of flight restrictions and limited demand, as well as to obtain the financial resources necessary for resuming activity and for strategic recovery. On April 23, 2020, the Government of Romania approved the start of procedures for granting state aid in the form of a credit or a guarantee to cover the losses generated by the cessation of activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We, at Blue Air, are looking forward to resuming flights as soon as restrictions are lifted and we obtain the financial resources needed to operate a predictable flight schedule. During this difficult period, we continued to fly on demand to make possible repatriations or work-related travel organised by our customers and approved by the authorities. We also operated cargo flights for the transport of masks, medical equipment, and food.

To get through this period, the Blue Air team has implemented a rigorous plan to adapt to the new economic conditions, including fleet optimization, technical unemployment for over 90% of our colleagues and reduced salaries for all our colleagues who remained active. This is our way of restating, in the context of this crisis, our strong commitment to our profession, to Romania and to our passengers.” says Oana Petrescu, CEO of Blue Air.

Bucharest, May 25, 2020