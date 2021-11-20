Blue Air announces one new non-stop service from Bucharest to Düsseldorf

Blue Air expands service from Bucharest with one new direct route from Bucharest to Düsseldorf, Germany’s third-largest airport, effective Summer 2022

As of April, Blue Air will offer 5 weekly flights (daily excepts Tuesdays and Saturdays) from Bucharest to Düsseldorf (Germany).

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air:

Blue Air is committed to continuing to reinforce its presence in the core cities in Germany. We are delighted to offer our customers a new non-stop service from Bucharest to Dusseldorf and expand our network in Germany to 12 direct routes and provide more options to connect with the business and economic heart of Germany – North Rhine-Westphalia – known for its wide range of sectors, including fashion, food and drink, communications, and white goods.

Blue Air also has the right offer for all customers at an incomparable price-performance ratio with airline tickets from just €14.99.

Tickets are already available for sale on www.flyblueair.com and in its mobile app.

For Summer 2022, Blue Air flight schedule to Germany includes:

From Bacau (BCM) to Munich (MUC) – 3 weekly frequencies.

(BCM) to (MUC) – weekly frequencies. From Bacau (BCM) to Koln (CGN) – 3 weekly frequencies.

From Bucharest (OTP) to Koln (CGN) – 4 weekly frequencies.

From Bucharest (OTP) to Frankfurt (FRA) – 7 weekly frequencies.

From Bucharest (OTP) to Hamburg (HAM) – 4 weekly frequencies.

From Bucharest (OTP) to Munich (MUC) – 7 weekly frequencies.

From Bucharest (OTP) to Stuttgart (STR) – 7 weekly frequencies.

From Cluj (CLJ) to Hamburg (HAM) – 2 weekly frequencies.

From Cluj (CLJ) to Koln (CGN) – 2 weekly frequencies.

From Iasi (IAS) to Koln (CGN) – 2 weekly frequencies.

From Sibiu (SBZ) to Stuttgart (STR) – 3 weekly frequencies.

