Blue Air announces new base in Iasi with 23 direct and one-stop destinations effective 27 March 2022

Blue Air announces the sale launch of its services from its new base in Iasi effective Summer 22 and launches 23 direct and one stop destinations. Blue Air will use a fleet of a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft based in Iasi and will operate 8 direct and over 15 one-stop services from Iasi.

Blue Air is currently operating direct services from Iasi to London Heathrow and Bucharest Otopeni. Effective December a new direct service from Iasi to Dublin will be added followed by 5 additional NEW direct routes from Iasi to Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Brussels and Cologne effective 27 March 2022.

Blue Air will be offering more than 15 connecting flights from Iasi via its Bucharest hub under its 2022 Summer Schedule: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Heraklion, Larnaca, London-Luton, Madrid, Malaga, Milan – Linate, Munchen, Paris, Stuttgart, Timisoara, Valencia and Vienna.

“We are delighted to be announce our new base in Iasi, offering to our Iasi customers access to 23 great destinations in our network”, said Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air and added “Blue Air is committed to play its part in the development of Iasi airport and to the benefit of Iasi community by offering even more and better travel options at affordable prices.”

„We welcome the decision of Blue Air to reopen the permanent base in Iasi, the collaboration with the low-cost operator being a real support for the development of the airport. The fact that Blue Air chose Iasi Airport to consolidate its own business confirms that we rely on a solid partnership. The 5 direct routes announced for next year are a win for the people in Iași, but also for all the inhabitants of Moldova, as well as a step forward for our partnership. I would like to thank Blue Air for its openness and support “, said Romeo Vatră, Provisional General Manager of Iași International Airport.

To mark this important milestone, Blue Air is rolling out the campaign “Iasi flies with Blue Air”, offering 5000 seats starting from 9.99 euro this weekend for flights to/ from Iasi with a travel period immediately until October 2022. All reservations include one free change of travel dates.