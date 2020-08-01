Blue Air announces 5 new routes from Bacau

Starting October 1st, once the modernisation works at Bacau Airport are completed, Blue Air will fly to 13 destinations from/to its Bacau base, according to the following schedule:

Bacau – London Luton 7 flights/week

Bacau – Rome Fiumicino 7 flights/week

Bacau – Bergamo 6 flights/week

Bacau – Turin 5 flights/week

Bacau – Dublin 4 flights/week

Bacau – Bucharest Otopeni 4 flights/week NEW ROUTE

Bacau – Cluj Napoca 3 flights/week NEW ROUTE

Bacau – Brussels 3 flights/week

Bacau – Paris Beauvais 2 flights/week NEW ROUTE

Bacau – Madrid 2 flights/week

Bacau – Barcelona 2 flights/week

Bacau – Cologne 2 flights/week NEW ROUTE

Bacau – Munich 2 flights/week NEW ROUTE

«We are happy to announce the upgrade in our Bacau operations as part of our commitment to focus on better connectivity between key domestic destinations and between major Romanian hubs and the rest of Europe. By allocating three aircraft to our Bacau base we are consolidating our leader position at Bacau Airport and we are strengthening our operations in Bacau with five new domestic and international routes, covering a total of 13 destinations from October 1st. We are looking forward to October 1st as the day we are able to resume flights from Bacau Airport after its planned closure due to modernization works, and we are ready to better serve our passengers in Bacau with a new flight schedule that now offers direct connections between Moldova and Transylvania and opens up new destinations such as Bucharest, Cluj, Munich, Cologne and Paris” says Oana Petrescu, Blue Air CEO.

Bucharest, July 27, 2020