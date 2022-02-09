Blue Air adds Lefkada and Kefalonia (Greece) service from Bucharest

Blue Air becomes the largest carrier between Romania and Greece

Blue Air sees strong demand for Greece this summer and expands its Greek offering by adding the first-ever ULCC service from Bucharest to Lefkada and Kefalonia effective June.

The company already has been serving 9 destinations from 3 key Romanian cities – Bucharest, Cluj and Iasi and is now adding two additional destinations – Lefkada and Kefalonia, counting now 17 routes and 11 destinations and becoming the largest carrier between Romania and Greece.

Following the lifting of travel restrictions and PCR tests by Greece, Blue Air sees a very strong demand for all its Greek routes from Romania.

Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Air: “The way out of pandemic is becoming evident and we are happy to respond by adding more capacity to Greece, which is by far the most demanded market by our customers this Summer. We see very strong booking dynamics and today we are launching our Big Greek Sale with 10,000 seats at 29,99 EUR for our customers who can now benefit from better travel options at most competitive prices.”

In Summer 22, Blue Air is operating direct flights to Greece from:

Bucharest – Athens, Chania, Corfu, Heraklion, Kefalonia NEW, Lefkada NEW, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Skiathos, Zakynthos

Cluj – Zakynthos, Heraklion, Rhodes

– Zakynthos, Heraklion, Rhodes Iași – Mykonos, Zakynthos, Heraklion