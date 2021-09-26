La Palma airport reopens after 24 hours of closure, but Binter maintains the suspension of its flights

La Palma airport has restarted its operations after being closed for 24 hours, following the progress in cleaning the ashes thrown by the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted a week ago. However, Binter has decided to maintain the temporary suspension of its flights with La Palma due to the ash cloud from the volcano.

In a statement, the airline has pointed out that it has been forced to make this decision due to force majeure, that the flights scheduled for today have been cancelled and that the cancellation of operations will continue until conditions improve and allow flying safely.

On the other hand, the company is responding through the usual channels to requests for changes or refunds that may be received from affected passengers on these flights.

Finally, Binter has indicated that it is following the evolution of the situation at all times in contact with the aeronautical authorities, waiting to have confirmation that all the safety conditions are met to resume normal operations.

🌋 Mantenemos la paralización temporal de los vuelos con #LaPalma hasta que las condiciones permitan volar con seguridad.

✈ El resto de vuelos se operan con normalidad, aunque pueden producirse retrasos.

📲 Si vas a volar, consulta la información de tu vuelo. — Binter (@BinterCanarias) September 26, 2021